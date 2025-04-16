Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 877 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $60.18.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

