Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 30.74%.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. 760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,845. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $243.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLBC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Michael Kevin Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,670. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

