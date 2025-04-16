Top Music Stocks To Follow Today – April 13th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies involved in the music industry, ranging from record labels and publishing firms to streaming services and technology providers that support music distribution and creation. These stocks enable investors to gain exposure to the financial dynamics of the music world, including revenue from digital streaming, live events, and other related business areas. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.15. 87,256,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,952,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.87. 50,532,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,592,001. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,432,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,525,656. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.64. The company has a market cap of $256.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Further Reading