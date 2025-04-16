Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average is $194.41. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

