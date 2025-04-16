Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Shares Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 173,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 70,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.37.

In related news, Director Wesley Clay Hanson sold 185,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$43,606.60. 43.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

