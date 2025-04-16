Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 91.1% in March

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the March 15th total of 732,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Treasure Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of Treasure Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

Shares of Treasure Global stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,511,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Treasure Global has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $300.00.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global ( NASDAQ:TGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 185.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.02%. The business had revenue of $300 billion for the quarter.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Featured Stories

