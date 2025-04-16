Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Drops By 72.3%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 74,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.98% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

