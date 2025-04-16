Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Increases By 184.0%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Strattec Security Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Strattec Security

Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. 767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01.

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,794.30. This trade represents a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 5,525.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

