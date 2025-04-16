Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2194 per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of PSTVY stock remained flat at $12.92 on Wednesday. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

