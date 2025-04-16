Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2194 per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of PSTVY stock remained flat at $12.92 on Wednesday. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
