CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

IGR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

