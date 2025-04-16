Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 16,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,966. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

