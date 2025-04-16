Needham & Company LLC Comments on RYTM FY2027 Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Analysts at Needham & Company LLC upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC analyst J. Stringer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Needham & Company LLC has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $76,129.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,657 shares in the company, valued at $157,905.51. The trade was a 32.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,082,572.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,593.80. This trade represents a 43.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,177. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

