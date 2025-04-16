Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38, RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Travelers Companies stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.37.

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.