Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,759. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.20). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $740.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nexa Resources stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Nexa Resources worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

