iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,970,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,163,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

