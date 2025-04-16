Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 227,278 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 227,278 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,568,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

