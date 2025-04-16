KilterHowling LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KilterHowling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 375,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $335.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

