Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $14.01 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in General Electric by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 206.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,247,000 after acquiring an additional 973,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $185.74 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

