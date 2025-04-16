Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $289.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

