Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE C opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

