Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,536,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,675 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

