Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

