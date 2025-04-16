Stephens Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $165.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $126.15 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 64,380 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.