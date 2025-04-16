Anchor Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4,523.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

