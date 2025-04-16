EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 45,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,418,000 after buying an additional 43,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Progress Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,284,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,953.20. This represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,193. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.7 %

PRGS opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

