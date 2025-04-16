Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Takes $306,000 Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,973.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 891,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 470,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

