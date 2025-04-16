Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,813,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Grab were worth $150,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,718,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Grab by 5,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,927,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Grab by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,946,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

GRAB opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

