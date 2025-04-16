Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $29,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.47 and a 52 week high of $129.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,343 shares of company stock worth $13,488,337 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

