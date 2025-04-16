Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.25 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Japan Trust had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 99.53%.

Shares of Schroder Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 234.30 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. Schroder Japan Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266 ($3.52). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 2.89 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $2.82. Schroder Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.81%.

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan’s exciting potential.

