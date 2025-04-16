Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 990.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

