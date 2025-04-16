Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Releases Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported GBX 5.49 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at GBX 158.76 ($2.10) on Wednesday. Concurrent Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 86.60 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 199.78 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.42. The firm has a market cap of £137.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Concurrent Technologies

In related news, insider Brent Salgat sold 10,000 shares of Concurrent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.20), for a total value of £16,600 ($21,969.30). 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.