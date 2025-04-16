Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.37. 69,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 405,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

INR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

