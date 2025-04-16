Kaleidoscope Capital LP Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Kaleidoscope Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises 10.2% of Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after buying an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,196,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after acquiring an additional 346,918 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 849.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

IBIT opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

