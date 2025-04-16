Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 209,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 562,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Euro Sun Mining Trading Down 5.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
About Euro Sun Mining
Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Sun Mining
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Gold Rally Continues: These 3 Mining Stocks Are Likely to Benefit
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- XPO Buying $50 Million of Its Own Stock: Here’s Why
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.