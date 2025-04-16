Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 323929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $476.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 404.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

