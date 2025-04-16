Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 323929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $476.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 404.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

