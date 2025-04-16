Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) were up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Approximately 428,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,044,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.39.

About Argo Blockchain

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

Featured Stories

