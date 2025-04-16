Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

MFCSF opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

