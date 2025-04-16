Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Safe & Green Stock Performance
Shares of SGBX stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Safe & Green has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.
About Safe & Green
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Safe & Green
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Gold Rally Continues: These 3 Mining Stocks Are Likely to Benefit
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- XPO Buying $50 Million of Its Own Stock: Here’s Why
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.