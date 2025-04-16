Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

Shares of SGBX stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Safe & Green has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

