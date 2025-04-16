Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 245,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,141 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, AmeriServ Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.