Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
