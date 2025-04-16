NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.2% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $37,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

