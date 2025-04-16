Master S Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CSX by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CSX by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in CSX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

