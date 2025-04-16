Finer Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $3,696,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

