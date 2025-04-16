Master S Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $437,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Paychex makes up 0.2% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,216,000. Amundi raised its position in Paychex by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,010 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Paychex by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,746,000 after purchasing an additional 628,912 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 568,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,758,000 after purchasing an additional 566,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $78,215,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.51. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $158.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

