Finer Wealth Management Inc. Sells 708 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 276.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 93,046 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 188,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 754.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 113,538 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

