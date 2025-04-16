Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Boosted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,430,000 after purchasing an additional 553,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,405,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,814,000 after purchasing an additional 845,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.