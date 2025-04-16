Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Buys 2,476 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

