JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.44. Approximately 2,212,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,128,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.
The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
