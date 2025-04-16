JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.44. Approximately 2,212,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,128,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

