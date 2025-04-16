EAM Global Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.90 and a 1-year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

