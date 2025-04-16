Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

