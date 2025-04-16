Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,130 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,404.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $3,417,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 119.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 299,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.